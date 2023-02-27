Manchester United have ‘active interest’ in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United have an ‘active interest’ in signing Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane in the summer as they look to improve their forward line.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that Tottenham have already opened talks with their captain over a new contract.

But United are watching on closely, with the England star’s current deal set to expire in 2024, meaning that, should he not leave this summer, as things stand Spurs would risk losing Kane on a free transfer.

United will be looking to sign a new striker before the start of next season having drafted in Wout Weghorst as an emergency stop gap in January.

While the Dutchman has impressed with his work rate, it is clear that the Red Devils are in dire need of star quality up front to take their next step forward.

Anthony Martial is the only other centre forward at the club and the Frenchman has been plagued by injuries this season, while inconsistency in years gone by mean he is unlikely to be relied upon as first choice in the long run.

In Kane, United would certainly find a number nine capable of improving the team in a meaningful way and he would be an ideal player to add to the ranks.

He reached goal number twenty for the season yesterday, with a poachers finish at the back post against Chelsea – the kind of goal United players don’t typically score given their profile.

But he also brings world class link up play and could make just about any team in football better with his playmaking ability.

With Tottenham in the early stages of talks and Bayern Munich also interested, Kane will have some tough decisions to make in the coming months.

United will be hoping that they will be at the front of the queue, however, with a move abroad somewhat unlikely given the England captain’s desire to better Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals. He recently became Tottenham’s all-time top scorer, besting Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 266 goals in all competitions.

While Spurs currently hold all the cards, should Kane have any interest in winning a shred of silverware in his career, he may find that he must move on.

His talismanic presence has dragged a poor side to fourth place at this stage of the season, but there is no telling what heights Manchester United and Kane could reach together.

Should United fail in their attempts to sign Harry Kane, it is thought they may turn their attentions to Victor Osimhen.

