Manchester United’s Casemiro named in FIFPRO’s World XI



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been named in FIFA’s FIFPRO World XI.

Fresh off a Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle United in which he opened the scoring, Casemiro has been recognized by FIFA and included in the star-studded team.

The Brazilian won La Liga and a fifth Champions League trophy at Real Madrid last season.

He soon after made the switch to United where he has completely transformed the team’s fortunes in the middle of the park.

The 31-year-old is now undoubtedly one of the first names on the team sheet whenever Erik ten Hag selects which players are to start a game.

Casemiro was named as the deepest-lying midfielder in the FIFPRO World XI in a trio also consisting of Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and the Brazilian’s former teammate at Madrid, Luka Modric.

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtouis was named in goal.

Three defenders were shortlisted – Virgil van Dijk, Joao Cancelo and Achraf Hakimi.

The illustrious attacking line was made up of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

The FIFPRO Men's World XI 🌟 pic.twitter.com/qr2KNG8ipQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 27, 2023

This is the first time Casemiro has been named in the FIFA World XI.

The Brazilian beamed with pride as he accepted the award.

A player who missed the XI that United fans would be interested in is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Peoples Person reported that the former United striker had also been nominated.

Ronaldo’s nomination came after a personal goal-laden campaign for the Red Devils last time out, despite United finishing with the lowest points tally in the club’s Premier League history.

Ronaldo’s goals for United were however not enough to guarantee him a place among the world’s best performers.

