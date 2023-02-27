Manchester United’s prize money confirmed after Carabao Cup victory against Newcastle



Manchester United are set to earn just £100,000 in prize money for their Carabao Cup triumph against Newcastle.

The Red Devils beat Eddie Howe’s men by two goals to nil to win the club’s first trophy since 2017.

United took the lead in the 33rd minute when Casemiro converted a Luke Shaw cross with his head. Marcus Rashford extended the team’s lead just six minutes later with a shot that went above Loris Karius’s head after bouncing off Sven Botman.

The Mirror reports that Newcastle will earn £50,000 for their efforts.

Southampton and Nottingham Forest each made £25,000 after their elimination in the semi-finals.

Every other team which participated in the competition including the four beaten quarter-finalists did not win any money for their involvement.

“That [United’s prize money] will barely cover half a week’s wage for one of their highest earners as the secondary domestic knockout competition’s financial value was placed in stark contrast with what can be banked elsewhere.

“But the clubs will at least have split the gate receipts at Wembley, where 87,306 fans had been in attendance.

“The competition’s lack of financial value is put into even greater context by what both finalists will make if they seal top-four finishes in the league.”

If United finish in a Champions League spot, the club will earn around £50m – a sum that does not include UEFA’s solidarity payments from their broadcasting pool.

United fans will not be too keen on the low prize money earned after the win. The most important thing is that a piece of silverware was won and hopefully, the first of many under Erik ten Hag.

