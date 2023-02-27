Mary Earps crowned World’s Best Women’s Goalkeeper by FIFA

Manchester United’s Mary Earps has been named Fifa’s Best Women’s Goalkeeper 2022 at the Football Awards.

Earps helped the England Lionesses to win the Euros in summer, pulling off some world class saves to keep four clean sheets and concede just two goals all tournament.

The United shot-stopper has also put in a solid performance in the WSL so far this season, with her team currently in pole position.

She looked visibly emotional as she made her way to the stage, showing her personality as she laughed about wearing a different dress had she known that she was going to win.

She thanked her loved ones for picking her up off the kitchen floor “not specifically tonight” she added, referring to her struggles after being dropped from the England squad just a few years ago.

She also thanked the coaching staff at Manchester United and England, specifically Ian Willcock and Darren Ward, who she said deserve a trophy of their own for putting up with her.

⭐ THE BEST IN THE WORLD⭐ Mary Earps has been named @FIFPRO's The Best Women's Goalkeeper for 2022! 👊#MUWomen || @FIFA pic.twitter.com/lNBbKXDf2M — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) February 27, 2023

Sarina Wiegman was also awarded Best Women’s Coach but in Earps’ acceptance speech she said she had run out of ways to say thank you to the coach who had made her “wildest dreams come true.”

She added, “Anyone who’s ever been in a dark place, just know there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Keep going, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

“Sometimes success looks like this – collecting trophies and sometimes it’s waking up and putting one foot in front of the other. There’s only one of you in the world and it’s more than good enough, be unapologetically yourself.”

After thanking everyone once again, host Jermain Jenas helped her down the steps and back to her teammates.

Earps beat last years winner Christiane Endler and Ann-Katrin Berger to the prestigious award.