Wout Weghorst wins first trophy and is now hungry for more



Manchester United emerged triumphant in the final of the Carabao Cup as they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley to end a six-year wait for silverware.

Despite not playing particularly well, the Red Devils displayed efficiency and team spirit in abundance to give fans the chance to celebrate after a long gap.

Wout Weghorst, who grabbed an assist on the day, was pictured soaking it all in as he watched the fans celebrate after the game.

Weghorst breaks final curse

The Burnley striker has displayed drive and passion since his arrival in January and fans have certainly taken to him due to his attitude and the way he gives it his all each time.

Sunday also marked the first time he ever won a trophy in his career and he revealed that all the players now are hungry for more silverware.

“In the Netherlands I played two cup finals, lost both of them. This was the third time. Of course that’s something special.

"Wout Weghorst has won his first ever trophy in professional football at 30 years of age. He couldn't give the interview as he started crying and hugged & thanked Erik ten Hag for giving him the opportunity to play for one of the biggest team in Europe." [ The Athletic FC ] 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/072aZ8wMEY — . (@_RiverRock) February 26, 2023

“It’s really nice to win a trophy. We win the first one now and still three to go so, yeah, hungry for more,” the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by The National.

It has been quite the journey for the former Besiktas star in the last few years. He had a poor spell for the Clarets as they got relegated from the Premier League.

Childhood dream fulfilled

But Weghorst secured a loan deal to Turkey where he struck form and subsequently got called up for the World Cup. A brace against Lionel Messi’s Argentina brought the world’s attention onto him before a fairytale move to the Red Devils.

And the striker himself added that the current feeling of winning felt surreal. “I just took a moment. For me this is a childhood dream. A childhood dream to play for this amazing club, to play a final and also be important in in this final with the second goal. I took a moment there and that was the greatest moment of the evening.”

He also revealed that Ten Hag has the entire team working towards a singular goal — of winning more trophies. And the players are all responding.

“He has been living to win, the intention of this every day. He’s living for it. You can feel it.” And fans are certainly feeling it.



