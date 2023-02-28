Casemiro understands Manchester United fans, says Paulo Vinícius Coelho



Casemiro’s believes that the relationship with Manchester United fans has been key to his quick adaptation to life in English football.

That is according to Brazilian journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, who told UOL (Quotes via Sports Witness), “He highly praises the relationship with Erik ten Hag.

“But the central point for Casemiro, he understands that the relationship with the fans has been the great catalyst for his success.”

Coelho also shone a light on Casemiro’s understanding of the difference between fans in England and their counterparts in Spain, adding, “He understands, even though we know, that in Spain you have, in theory, a more inflamed fanbase than in England, there are a lot of complaints about how the English crowd is very serious, very quiet in home games, especially.

“He understands that the relationship with fans, with him lifting the fans, the fans responding to him, the intimacy with the fans, is something he understands as very decisive for this.”

With Casemiro having settled in so quickly at Old Trafford, he appears to have been fast to learn of the differences between La Liga and the Premier League, and Coelho discussed this factor as well, saying, “And he understands that England has two different points compared to Spain.

“One: the competitiveness of the league, even if it’s not easy to win the league in Spain, he says that it is much more difficult to play in England.

“And the relationship with the fans who are more inflamed than he saw at the Santiago Bernabeu. So he understands that this intimacy with the fans was what gave him a lot of conditions to feel at home so quickly.”

Casemiro has become the heartbeat of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United team, with the Brazilian quickly becoming a fan favourite.

He was named in the FIFPRO Team of the Year yesterday, and there can be no onlookers unsure of the midfielder’s deserving.

With Casemiro in the team, United are unbeaten since the World Cup ended, with their only loss against Arsenal coming when the former Real Madrid star was suspended.

Having cost £70m, there were doubts about his signing from some fans, but the Brazil star’s excellent displays show that the Red Devils have finally found the midfielder they always needed.

