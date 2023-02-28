Crystal Palace keen on signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United



Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka form Manchester United in the summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that there are also other clubs monitoring the fullback’s situation.

Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed something of a resurgence at Old Trafford since the resumption of the domestic season after the World Cup.

He started twelve games consecutively for the Red Devils, a stark contrast to the four minutes he played before the tournament.

The 25-year-old has earned plaudits for the improvements made to his attacking game, which had been noted as a weakness throughout his career.

However, the player is considering leaving the club in the summer in search of more regular action and could end up joining his former club.

Man United are said to be exploring the possibility of bringing in another, more attacking fullback to bolster Erik ten Hag’s options should Wan-Bissaka leave.

Jeremie Frimpong is the preferred target, although Bayer Leverkusen’s £50m asking price could prove a stumbling block.

Should the Red Devils manage to overcome that obstacle, they would certainly be gaining a completely different profile of player to Wan-Bissaka.

Frimpong is a tremendously quick player with a love of dribbling and an attack-first mentality.

He has recorded five goals and seven assists for Leverkusen so far this season and has impressed with his direct, attacking displays.

Manchester United will now be waiting for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make his decision before considering whether to make a move for the Bundesliga speedster.

