Eric Bailly’s Marseille nightmare continues after Paris Saint-Germain rout



Eric Bailly’s horrendous spell at Olympique Marseille continued as he put in a woeful performance in a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

His display was deemed a “nightmare of an evening” by French outlet La Provence (Quotes via Sports Witness) as the Ivorian had a Sunday to forget against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Bailly “was unable to keep up with the pace of the game” and “crumbled” according to the newspaper and had a torrid time dealing with the Parisian’s superstars.

It is perhaps unsurprising that he was “was unable to keep up with the pace of the game” given that his last Ligue 1 start came on January 2nd.

But that only goes to demonstrate to awful time the Ivorian has had on the French south coast.

Bailly served a seven-match suspension for a horror tackle made in a Coupe de France match against minnows Hyeres, only returning to availability a fortnight ago.

Aside from that, his time at Marseille has been beset by injury after injury, limiting him to just four Ligue 1 starts all season.

It would be very difficult to imagine that Bailly has any kind of future at Old Trafford, with the player not of the required quality to play for Man United.

But on the basis of this loan spell, the Red Devils will have a job on their hands trying to offload to defender.

His lack of availability and recklessness when he actually does take to the field would make him an almighty gamble for any potential suitors. He may well end up having to spend next season at Old Trafford.

Bailly needs a miracle right now if he is to get something out of his time in France.

At just 28 years of age, he should be hitting his peak. Instead it feels as though his career is on the rocks.

