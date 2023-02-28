Erik ten Hag says Luke Shaw and Fred are doubts for West Ham United FA Cup tie



Erik ten Hag says Luke Shaw and Fred are doubts for the FA Cup fifth round tie with West Ham tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the match, Ten Hag said “Anthony Martial is not available. Luke Shaw and Fred are questions for tomorrow.”

Ten Hag also paid tribute to his squad. Asked if players like Harry Maguire would be important going forward, he replied:

“Let’s make myself clear: we didn’t win it with 11 players, we did win with a squad.

“The squad the whole season is so important. Every time players coming in, if it’s for the whole game, or part of the game.

“I count on them and know they will be ready. Every time they play they take responsibility. But you have to fight for your position.

“There are great months and great games ahead of us.

“If you play well, you can come into the team.”

The manager also said the players had come back from Wembley buzzing and was asked if there were extra celebrations.

“No. Nothing beyond, eh? Get back to work,” he said.

“Yesterday players were enthusiastic and they had to celebrate the momentum. But after we settled down and got back to work. It was about recovery.”

There were few questions relating to tomorrow’s game, with one reporter asking whether he already had an eye on Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

“I think every game is important. Every game until now, the dressing room had the right attitude and approach. Game by game,” he replied.