Fabrizio Romano: Marcel Sabitzer happy to stay at Manchester United beyond his loan spell

Marcel Sabitzer is reportedly happy to stay at Manchester United beyond his loan spell.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Austrian midfielder is in love with the club.

He has a great relationship with the manager Erik ten Hag, and could look to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

In January, the 28 year old was brought in on loan until the end of the season to replace the injured Christian Eriksen.

Sabitzer has hit the ground running and produced some impressive performances in midfield.

He is of a different profile to Eriksen, more versatile and mobile, offering greater defensive cover.

Sabitzer is used to playing high-octane football in the Bundesliga and has adapted well to the physical demands of the Premier League.

Fred’s performances have improved since his arrival. The two generally compete for the same spot in the team, to play alongside Casemiro.

Healthy competition for places is a hallmark of great teams.

Sabitzer is an excellent passer of the ball, also great at driving forward.

His brilliant cameo off the bench in the Carabao Cup final helped United cross the finish line.

He was calm, composed and kept control of the midfield.

With three trophies yet to play for, United’s squad depth will be tested.

Sabitzer will be vital from now until the end of the season.