Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United open to another pursuit of FC Barcelona midfielder in the summer

Manchester United are willing to try their luck again in landing FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to Samuel Luckhurst (Manchester Evening News), Erik ten Hag is keen on making at least two major signings in the summer.

A striker and a midfielder are said to be on his list of priority positions to strengthen.

Last summer, United were heavily linked with the Dutchman and spent all summer negotiating, only for the transfer to falter in the end.

Jude Bellingham is said to be another option considered by the club.

United lack depth in midfield and need a significant upgrade in the summer.

Ten Hag’s philosophy revolves around maintaining possession.

The team lacks a secure number 8 who can efficiently carry the ball into the second phase of play.

De Jong would be the ideal choice.

With respect to forwards, names like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus are all of interest to the Red Devils.

The report states:

“United are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and are long-time admirers of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane. Ten Hag has been impressed by Benfica and Portugal marksman Goncalo Ramos and believes Ajax frontman Mohammed Kudus has the attributes to excel in the Premier League.”