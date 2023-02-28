Jeremie Frimpong keen to take the next big step with Manchester United lurking



Manchester United ended a six-year wait for silverware by defeating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday.

One of the chief architects of the win was Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who came on as a second-half substitute. He marshalled the dangerous Allan Saint-Maximin and snuffed out all forays down the right flank.

Diogo Dalot got booked and was run ragged at times by the Magpies winger. The former Crystal Palace star has proved his worth to Erik ten Hag since coming back into the side post the World Cup.

AWB’s resurgence

Prior to the showpiece event held at Qatar, the Englishman hardly got a look-in and managed only four minutes of action with the Portuguese becoming the Dutch boss’ numero uno choice.

But Wan-Bissaka has fought his way back and even improved going forward and has played a key part in United’s winning run in all competitions with the manager trusting him in big games against Barcelona and Manchester City.

But the rumour mill keeps suggesting that United are open to recruiting a new full-back and the 25-year-old does not want a supporting role going forward.

News #Frimpong: He‘s still on the list of #MUFC as revealed. But contrary to other reports there are no concrete talks between ManUnited & his management at his stage. No negotiations with Leverkusen. Contract until 2025 but still keen to make the next step. @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/50pF68Fxxp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 28, 2023

The likes of Crystal Palace continue to be linked with a move for the former star but will not pay over the odds and United have no hope of recouping the £45million they had paid back in 2019.

The Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of right-backs since January but one name that has refused to go away is Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Peoples Person had reported that the Dutch full-back would cost between £40m and £50m with United and Newcastle both interested. Frimpong’s current deal is valid till 2025.

United still open to bringing in a new RB

As per Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, United are yet to initiate talks with the player’s camp but the player is keen to take the next step in his career.

United have him in their list but the club are currently prioritising other squad areas and a lot depends on the takeover process and the subsequent transfer budget of the club.

“Frimpong’s still on the list of Manchester United as revealed. But contrary to other reports there are no concrete talks between Man United & his management at his stage. No negotiations with Leverkusen.

“Contract until 2025 but still keen to make the next step,” the reported tweeted.



