Leaked Manchester United training jersey surfaces online



The Adidas 2023/2024 Manchester United training jersey has been leaked online.

Footy Headlines have leaked the training kit, just as they provided yesterday’s design leak.

The shirt has a white base with red logos, using Man United’s main colours in its design.

The club logo is outlined rather than filled in, set out in a stencil design, with no crest beneath the badge. The Adidas logo is solid.

The tricolour, the leak of which was reported on by The Peoples Person yesterday, does indeed feature.

Here however, rather than white – which would of course be invisible here – black joins red and green.

United have donned black away kits in the past of course, with the 2015/2016 third kit in such a colour, as an example. Training attire has regularly been black as well.

The sponsor, Tezos, have their logo on the right with their name besides it.

You can see the training kit below:

🇬🇧🇵🇸 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒓 𝟑 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒑𝒆𝒔: Manchester United 23-24 Training Kit Leaked: https://t.co/4sqnlvwb5b — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) February 28, 2023

The design may well give an insight into what Manchester United’s matchday kit will look like in the 2023/2024 season, although that remains speculation at this stage.

United are still on the lookout for a new front of shirt sponsor after the current deal ended what with TeamViewer’s financial difficulties.

Who that sponsor will be is unlikely to be decided upon until after the conclusion of the ongoing takeover saga, in order to avoid any conflicts of interest with a potential new owner.

