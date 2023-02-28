Liverpool edge ahead of Manchester United in race for Chelsea star Mason Mount



Manchester United have already added the Carabao Cup to their trophy cabinet and are still alive in both the FA Cup and Europa League while being within striking distance in the Premier League.

That is a remarkable turnaround from a club that was languishing in sixth place last season and then interim manager Ralf Rangnick had said United would need a couple of seasons to come back to the top.

New manager Erik ten Hag deserves plaudits for not only unifying a broken group of players but also reigniting the fire in the bellies of previously under-performing stars.

Midfield needs to be strengthened

The Dutchman has got the team to overperform considering the frailties in the squad in key areas like up front and in the centre of the park.

Following the long-term injury to Donny van de Beek, there is no alternative for Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 position while Christian Eriksen‘s injury means the team lacks a deep-lying playmaker.

The former Ajax coach has had to play Jadon Sancho and Wout Weghorst as temporary No 10s while Marcel Sabitzer has arrived on loan from Bayern Munich to play in Eriksen’s position.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, United are open to recruiting a versatile midfielder and the name of Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been doing the rounds recently.

The Chelsea academy graduate, whose contract ends in 2024, has asked for a mammoth increase in wages and so far, the Blues have been reluctant to agree to his terms.

Race for Mount is on

There is the added problem of FFP with the London side all but guaranteed to miss out on Champions League football next season. And if they are to keep recruiting, they will have to offload a few home-grown stars.

Mount has struggled to impose himself this season under Graham Potter, scoring only thrice in 32 appearances while he had gotten into double figures the season before.

The 24-year-old will not be short of suitors with the Daily Mirror claiming Liverpool are currently leading the race for the England international. United, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all been credited with an interest.

Ten Hag is apparently an admirer and it remains to be seen whether this is just a ploy by the player to get a favourable new contract or if a move could actually materialise.



