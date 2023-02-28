Luke Shaw reveals Manchester United back in training as focus shifts to FA Cup



Manchester United ended a six-year wait for silverware when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday.

The victory ended the Red Devils’ longest trophy drought in 40 years and the fans and players were right to celebrate as they did.

But just like manager Erik ten Hag and all the players had insisted after the game, the celebrations are now history and everyone is already looking forward to the FA Cup game against West Ham United.

United back in training

Just is the dedication among the group that United decided to fly back from Luton on Sunday and landed at Manchester at 11.30pm.

As revealed by The Independent, “Ten Hag’s team were at United’s Carrington base on Monday for a 1.30pm recovery session as they focus on securing further silverware.”

Luke Shaw, one of the chief architects of the win against the Magpies and the one who set the ball rolling with his assist for Casemiro’s opener, said that there are no off-days if the team is to go on and continue winning.

“I think obviously we don’t want to look too far. I think of course the game is a really big game on Wednesday. It’s a competition that of course we want to look to win. I think that’s why we’re in today. There’s no days off.

West Ham up next

“There was not really many celebrations last night, so I think full focus after that was just to make sure that we come in today and prepare for that game because, like I said, it’s a competition that we want to stay involved in.

“We know it’s going to be a tough test against West Ham.”

This sort of elite mentality is exactly what the club have been lacking in recent years with player power rampant and a lack of discipline among the squad.

But Ten Hag, who is a stickler when it comes to discipline, has managed to unify the group and is in complete command of every footballing decision.

And he has instilled a winning mentality among the group and as fellow assist provider Wout Weghorst also said, the players seem to have enjoyed the victory but they are hungry for more.



