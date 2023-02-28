Manchester United fined for Crystal Palace incident by the FA



Manchester United have been fined £55,000 by the FA for failing to control their players during their match against Crystal Palace.

The fine pertains to the brawl that occurred after Jeffrey Schlupp decided to barge Antony off the pitch and into the advertising hoardings, injuring the Brazilian.

In the aftermath, a number of players were engaged in a scuffle which led to Casemiro being sent off,

VAR intervention by Andre Mariner recommended the on-field referee review the incident, after which the midfielder was adjudged to have place his hands around Will Hughes’ neck.

After the game, which ended 2-1 to United, Erik ten Hag revealed his displeasure with the lack of consistency of VAR.

“I see two teams fighting each other,” he said. “I see two teams where several players crossed the line, and one player is picked out and gets sent off. For me that’s not right.

“When you freeze, Casemiro has crossed the line. But many more players are crossing the line.

“It’s about consistency.”

Manchester United chose to accept the fine rather than dispute it. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, denied the charges and made an appeal.

Both clubs have been fined, with Palace having had their appeal denied by an independent regulatory committee.

The FA released the following statement relating to the charges:

“Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined £55,000 for a mass confrontation between their players in the 67th minute.

“Manchester United and Crystal Palace respectively accepted and denied that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour.

“An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge again Crystal Palace proven and imposed both club’s fines.”



