Marcus Rashford highlights the importance of Casemiro at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has lauded Casemiro after his sensational performance propelled Manchester United to their first trophy in six years.

The Red Devils defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Sunday to lift the Carabao Cup.

United were not at their best but won comfortably in the end, putting in a professional performance.

Casemiro was solid in midfield and used his experience to lead the team.

The Brazilian has been one of the signings of the summer.

His quality on and off the ball elevates this side to a whole new level.

In his post-match interview, Rashford heaped praise on his teammate:

“His [Casemiro] leadership and experience in big games is essential.”

“Speaking to some of the other forward lads, we have all said that when he is on the pitch, we can all feel the sense of security behind us which is so important.”

“I’m buzzing for him today.

To get the best out of Casemiro, United must buy an elite number eight to sit alongside him.

Ten Hag’s current options lack the technical quality to keep possession.

Fred and Scott McTominay are great players to have in the squad but do not complement Casemiro.

At Real Madrid, he was surrounded by two of the best midfielders of their generation.

Ten Hag could look at a marquee signing like Frenkie de Jong or use Man United’s extensive scouting network to find an appropriate player for that position.