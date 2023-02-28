Paris Saint-Germain enter the race to sign Manchester United target Victor Osimhen



Italian transfer market expert Ciro Venerato has provided an update on the future of Manchester United target Victor Osimhen.

Napoli had been linked with Dusan Vlahovic, another player on United’s radar, as a replacement for their star player.

But Venerato claims that the Juventus striker will not be heading south, saying, “In these hours there is a lot of talk about the possibility that Vlahovic will replace Osimhen at the end of the season.

“But I can say that the rumours have been absolutely denied. I confirm, however, that Chelsea and Manchester United like the Nigerian.”

United’s interest is nothing new, but the amount of competition they will face for Osimhen will be fierce, with Venerato warning, “But also beware of Galtier’s PSG who already had the player at the time of Lille.”

The reporter was speaking on Italian TV programme Rai Sport (quotes via Napoli Piu).

The Red Devils’ need for a striker is no secret, having drafted in Wout Weghorst on loan in January to make up the numbers until the end of the season.

While Weghorst’s attituded and work ethic has impressed many around Old Trafford, it is accepted that he is not a long-term solution to the centre forward position.

Once the Dutchman leaves the club, United’s only recognised striker will be the perennially injured Anthony Martial.

Osimhen would certainly fill the need for a world class goalscorer and is currently on a run of form which is, frankly, absurd.

The Nigerian has scored ten goals in his last eight Serie A matches, even throwing in an assist for good measure. That puts him on 19 goals in as many games, with three assists.

Man United have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane and are thought to have an “active interest” in the player, as reported by The Peoples Person.

The Red Devils are currently weighing up their options between Osimhen and Kane, neither of whom would come cheap.

