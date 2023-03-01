Alejandro Garnacho inspires Man United to FA Cup comeback against West Ham United



Manchester United came from a goal down to beat West Ham by three goals to one at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the Carabao Cup.

United’s goals came through an own goal by Nayef Aguerd and late goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred.

The Red Devils finished the game with a possession of 60% to West Ham’s 40%.

United registered 22 shots with eight being on target. In comparison, the Hammers had 10 shots at United’s goals with seven requiring David de Gea to intervene.

Erik ten Hag’s men made 512 passes with a pass accuracy of 82%.

West Ham made 345 passes with a success rate of 72%.

United’s undisputed man-of-the-match was Garnacho. The Argentine started the game ahead of Marcus Rashford and proved why Ten Hag was right to make such a big call.

Garnacho had a pass accuracy of 83% to his name.

The 18-year-old won incredible 11-ground duels in what was a stellar show of his defensive maturity in such a high-stakes game.

Garnacho constantly tracked back to help Tyrell Malacia defensively.

The youngster completed six dribbles. He gave Ben Johnson a torrid time and the West Ham defender found it hard to contain the United man.

Garnacho had three shots and also won two tackles in the 90 minutes or so he was on the pitch before being substituted to bring in defensive reinforcements to shore up the lead.

The winger made one interception and capped off a fine showing with a superb goal. A left-foot curler gave Areola no chance to keep the ball from flying into the back of his net.

