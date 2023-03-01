Confirmed Man United line-up vs West Ham United: Jadon Sancho not in squad



Jadon Sancho is missing completely from tonight’s Manchester United squad.

The Red Devils will face West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round without the services of the England international, just five matches into his return from injury.

In a vastly changed starting XI, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Fred also make way.

David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Antony are arguably the only first choice starters to kick off against the Hammers.

De Gea and Dalot are joined by Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia in defence.

A new-look central midfield pivot of Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer will be put through its paces.

Up front, Fernandes will sit behind Wout Weghorst, with Antony and Alejandro Garnacho on the wings.

Erik ten Hag had reported that Luke Shaw and Fred were doubts for the game. Shaw misses out completely but Fred makes the bench.

He is joined by Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Varane, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Rashford.

It is perhaps the most rotated side Ten Hag has put out in his time as United boss, with the game sandwiched between Sunday’s EFL Cup final win and next Sunday’s crunch Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.