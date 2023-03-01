David Moyes promises to emulate cheeky Erik ten Hag action if West Ham win FA Cup



West Ham United manager David Moyes has promised to take part in a dance if the Hammers win the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag joined in a jig alongside Antony and Lisandro Martinez after Manchester United’s Carabao Cup final victory and Moyes is aiming to do the same at the end of the more prestigious competition.

United host West Ham at Old Trafford later this evening in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils will be looking to beat the London outfit and proceed to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Moyes will not be able to count on the services of his number one goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. The former United manager confirmed he will call on French shot-stopper Alphonse Areola.

As per Moyes, Areola has the chance to not only cement his place in the West Ham team but also in the French national team.

This is after Hugo Lloris’s announcement that he retired from international duty.

“Lloris is retired so there’s an opening when the international teams get called up in the next few weeks. It would give him a great chance to showcase himself and become France’s number one.”

Vladimir Coufal will also not be available due to injury.

Danny Ings is cup-tied.

Moyes told reporters via The Mirror, “I certainly would dance.”

“Don’t worry, if I win a trophy, I will be flipping dad dancing and everything.”

“Have you seen the Scottish Gay Gordons and the real dancing? That’ll be it.”

It remains to be seen what starting XI Ten Hag goes with to counter Moyes’s plans. United will certainly be buoyed by their recent Wembley triumph on Sunday.

