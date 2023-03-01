Erik ten Hag impressed with character shown by Manchester United in 3-1 FA cup win over West Ham United

Erik ten Hag was impressed with his team’s strong mentality after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 against West Ham United in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils were not at their best, but got over the line in the end.

Ten Hag rotated the side which played the Carabao Cup final.

The game was pretty slow, and United didn’t look like scoring in the first half.

After conceding the first, Ten Hag’s side showed great spirit and character to claw back into the game.

Alejandro Garnacho’s winner was a sensational curled short that got the crowd to their feet.

In his post match interview, Ten Hag praised his team:

“The resilience and belief from this team has impressed me the most.”

“We did it against Barcelona and we did it tonight. This team hates losing so they always fight back.”

He spoke about how Garnacho put in a fantastic display:

“I told him before the game: ‘You showed you could make an impact as a substitute, now you have to show it as a starter.’ And he did that tonight.”

On Weghorst, Ten Hag said: