Home » Erik ten Hag impressed with character shown by Manchester United in 3-1 FA cup win over West Ham United

Erik ten Hag impressed with character shown by Manchester United in 3-1 FA cup win over West Ham United

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia

Erik ten Hag was impressed with his team’s strong mentality after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 against West Ham United in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils were not at their best, but got over the line in the end.

Ten Hag rotated the side which played the Carabao Cup final.

The game was pretty slow, and United didn’t look like scoring in the first half.

After conceding the first, Ten Hag’s side showed great spirit and character to claw back into the game.

Alejandro Garnacho’s winner was a sensational curled short that got the crowd to their feet.

In his post match interview, Ten Hag praised his team:

“The resilience and belief from this team has impressed me the most.”

“We did it against Barcelona and we did it tonight. This team hates losing so they always fight back.”

He spoke about how Garnacho put in a fantastic display:

“I told him before the game: ‘You showed you could make an impact as a substitute, now you have to show it as a starter.’ And he did that tonight.”
On Weghorst, Ten Hag said:
“I think he was one of the best players on the pitch.”

Latest Top Stories...

Player ratings: Man United 3 – 1 West...

Manchester United versus West Ham United FA Cup...

Paul Pogba makes long awaited second Juventus debut

Erik ten Hag calls for patience over Anthony...

Marcus Rashford: Opta analyses Manchester United forward’s sensational...

Leaked Manchester United training jersey surfaces online