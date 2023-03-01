Fulham up next in the FA Cup for Erik ten Hag’s relentless Manchester United



Manchester United showed grit and determination in abundance as despite only a three-day gap in between their Carabao Cup final and their clash against West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, the Red Devils emerged victorious.

United came back from a goal down to win 3-1 and ensure passage through to the quarterfinals of the oldest cup competition in the world.

They will face an in-form Fulham side who have been the surprise package of the Premier League this season under Marco Silva.

Fulham are a team in form

The tie will be held at Old Trafford during the weekend of the third week of March.

The Cottagers are currently seventh in the table and dispatched Leeds United from the competition yesterday.

United fans will have fond memories of the last time these two sides met. It was the last game before the World Cup and United snatched a dramatic last-minute winner courtesy Alejandro Garnacho.

Fulham will be desperate to take revenge this time around and they have shown the ability to trouble the big boys with their high-pressing style.

Here's your full draw for the #EmiratesFACup quarter-final 👇 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 1, 2023

They will be in an advantageous position as they have the luxury of putting out a full-strength team as the players will get a week’s time to prepare.

Erik ten Hag, on the other hand, will be preparing for his team’s Europa League Round of 16 second leg game against Real Betis a couple of days before the Fulham game.

ETH will once again have to deal with fixture congestion

It will once again take all of United’s strength if they are to keep alive their chances of winning multiple trophies this season.

Ten Hag will have to carefully rotate his side but so far, his team have shown they are the new mentality monsters and they refuse to back down from any challenge.

Manchester City were drawn against Championship leaders Burnley, which should prove to be relatively easy for Pep Guardiola’s men.