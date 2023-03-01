Glazers willing to reach surprise price compromise for Manchester United amidst takeover stalemate



Manchester United owners, the Glazer family are willing to make a compromise over the price which will see them part ways with the 20-time English champions amidst a stalemate.

It has been widely reported that the Glazers are unsatisfied with the value of full takeover bids that have been tabled by the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Al Thani and Ratcliffe’s offers are thought to have been lodged at a maximum of £4.5bn.

This is a figure that significantly falls short of the Glazers’ £6bn asking price.

According to The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, the disappointing bids from Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have cast doubts over the Glazers’ wish to close any deal for the sale of the club by end of March.

“The Glazers’ price is closer to £6bn but they may countenance an offer in between that and the existing bids.”

“The family’s desire, though, to have any deal agreed in the next month appears in doubt, with a sale by the end of the season more likely as things stand.”

In his report, Jackson confirms that there seems to be infighting amongst the Glazer siblings regarding whether to sell or not.

“Among the six Glazer siblings it is understood there is indecision because each has their own intentions but the sale is still under serious consideration by the family as a whole.”

This is supported by Independent’s Miguel Delaney who relays that Avram and Joel Glazer are still keen on retaining control at Old Trafford.

As per Delaney, the Glazers are now looking at minority investment proposals with Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim awaiting responses from Raine Group.

Delaney adds that despite the fact that their bid is lower than what the Glazers want, there is a bullishness amongst the Qatari investors that their efforts will ultimately be successful.

There is a perception that Qatar will pay whatever it takes to acquire a club of United’s standing.

