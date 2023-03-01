Manchester United have long-term plans for on-loan Alvaro Fernandez



Manchester United were recently crowned as Carabao Cup champions and are still alive in both the FA Cup and Europa League while also fighting in the Premier League.

The whole club seems to have come back on track under Erik ten Hag. Not only in terms of first-team stars but they have also excelled in sending out young stars on loan.

United’s recent track-record when it comes to finding the right loan club has not always been top-notch but this season, it has so far produced brilliant results.

Loan system working

In the Championship, three players — Amad Diallo at Sunderland, Hannibal Mejbri at Birmingham and Alvaro Fernandez at Preston — are all shining.

United are currently well-stocked in terms of left-backs with Luke Shaw in the form of his life while Tyrell Malacia has been superb when called upon.

But it was interesting to hear from the young Spaniard that United have long-term plans for him and even said no to loan offers with the obligation to buy from several Spanish sides.

👊🏼🗞 Alvaro Fernandez: “Real Madrid offered me another deal, but I said no, because I wanted to go to United. I chose them because they showed me exactly how they were going to plan my football career.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yy632OSPvw — United Radar (@UnitedRadar) January 19, 2023

“I had good options for the Championship and some other league, but they recommended me to come here. Some came from Spain, but United were firm. There were purchase options and they were not willing,” the 19-year-old told AS.

The former Real Madrid academy star has been a mainstay in Ryan Lowe’s side and has played as an orthodox left-back as well as higher up the pitch as a left winger and left wing-back.

United have plans for Alvaro

And all these different experiences will aid him as he seeks to make a mark for the senior Red Devils team.

“In the end you arrive at a new club, you have to adapt. But I knew they were playing 3-5-2. I feel good, I am as if it were my position. I attack, which is what I like, I am a deep winger. Very good.”

Real wanted to keep a hold of him but in the end, the lure of United proved too strong to resist. That has not always been the case with the opposite holding true in so many cases in the past.

It is refreshing to hear that the young defender feels loved at United and wants to prove himself in England. He also revealed that he is in constant touch with Darren Fletcher and the club keep tabs on his progress.

“What I wanted was to grow in football and United came up with an incredible proposal for the future. Thank God I’m now on loan for a second, with a United first-team record. Luckily it wasn’t bad for me.”



