Manchester United in three-horse race for Roma superstar Paulo Dybala



Manchester United players are hungry for more success after securing the Carabao Cup trophy and their attention has shifted to West Ham United ahead their FA Cup tie.

Manager Erik ten Hag has done a remarkable job in transforming the fortunes of the club in such a short span of time, despite the obvious issues with regards to squad depth.

It is almost a miracle that United still have a chance of winning both remaining cup competitions and are also in the running for the league title considering their lack of a striker and no alternative to Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 role.

Dybala has been a revelation for Roma

It is no surprise that the Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of strikers and midfielders ahead of next summer but the budget will depend on outgoings and whether new owners come in.

One versatile player of high quality who can be brought in for as low a sum as €12 million is current Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

*Dybala Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United will have to battle Atletico Madrid if they want to secure the signing of Roma forward Paulo Dybala, as Fichajes said. The Argentine has a release clause of €12m#ManUtd #MUFC #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball

[📷:Getty] pic.twitter.com/rXRdJYinU6 — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) March 1, 2023

The Argentine has been a revelation since arriving on a free from Juventus, scoring 12 times and providing seven assists in 24 games across all competitions.

Jose Mourinho has mainly deployed him as a second striker and sometimes even as a centre-forward and the World Cup winner has not disappointed.

The 29-year-old can create and score goals and play in a variety of different roles and systems, something Ten Hag fancies. In case United are short of funds, the Argentina international could be the perfect solution.

Dybala could be available on the cheap

However, it will not be easy to pry Dybala away from Rome. Mourinho will not want to lose his star asset while the likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are all waiting to pounce.

Both clubs are in financial disarray and are in no position to spend heavily without selling their top assets, and are looking for the right kind of fit.

“Dybala has a termination clause worth 12 million euros, which makes him one of the new options that Atlético de Madrid has to reinforce its forward line at a low cost for next season, in an affordable move.

“As we said, Atlético de Madrid is not the only team interested in taking over Dybala ‘s services for next season, since Manchester United and Inter Milan would have taken a great advantage over the rojiblanco team.” a report in Fichajes mentioned.

A cut-price move for Dybala makes sense but Ten Hag will have the final say on the matter. For far too long, United have chased mercenaries but under the Dutch boss, United are recruiting hungry players who want to come to Manchester to help return the club to the top.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



