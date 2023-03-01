Manchester United-linked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia offered new deal by Napoli



Manchester United could be ready to pounce for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the summer, but face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

That is according to a report from Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport, who claim that the Serie A side are desperate to tie the Georgian down to a new contract.

Kvaratskhelia only signed for Napoli last summer, but his performances have been such that a number of top European clubs are already keen on the trickster.

The 22-year-old has scored twelve goals and provided thirteen assists in 26 matches so far this season and has taken Italy by storm.

Kvaratskhelia had previously been plying his trade in the Russian Premier League and his adaptation to Serie A has been nothing short of remarkable.

A smooth dribbler, with plenty of pace and incredible balance, it is little wonder that Europe’s elite are queueing up to sign him.

But with Kvaratskhelia’s contract running until 2027 and an extension already being discussed, Napoli clearly hold all the cards.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis is known for his prickly negotiating style and would likely ask the Earth for Napoli’s star player, given his circumstances and the fact that he has only been in Campania for a season.

What with Kvaratskhelia primarily playing as a left winger, it would seem unlikely for Man United to offer the kind of sums needed to sign him.

The Red Devils already have Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho vying for the role and would not see a left-sided attacker as a priority position.

But should things change with any of those players, Kvaratskhelia would be a fine addition to the team.

For now, Manchester United are more likely to prioritise a centre forward, with Kvaratskhelia’s teammate Victor Osimhen high on the list.

