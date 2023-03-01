Manchester United prove they are the new mentality monsters against West Ham in the FA Cup



Three days on from their famous Carabao Cup triumph, Manchester United had to dig deep and come from behind to secure passage through to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over West Ham United.

The Red Devils are still in with a shout in the Premier League and with Liverpool up next, Erik ten Hag decided to make six changes to his team with the likes of Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and both first-choice centre-backs dropping out.

The tempo was noticeably slower in the first-half with both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof having a few uncomfortable moments against Michail Antonio.

United struggled in the first half

David de Gea made a couple of crucial saves in both halves that kept United in the game but it was the Hammers who struck first through Said Benrahma.

As usual, the Dutch manager made a few changes, bringing on the big guns and those paid dividends immediately.

Casemiro grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck and started dictating the tempo. He must have thought he had restored parity but his header was adjudged to be off-side.

Eleven games unbeaten for Manchester United 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ko4hJGakbc — GOAL (@goal) March 1, 2023

But United, who have made it a habit of scoring from set-pieces, as Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will attest to, did equalise through an own goal scored by West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd.

And the constant barrage of United attacks finally paid off as Alejandro Garnacho scored the all-important second just before the 90-minute mark.

United refuse to give up under ETH this season

Substitute Fred then made matters secure in added time as the 20-time English league champions showed why teams cannot write them off this season.

In a recent podcast, Antonio had spoken of United’s momentum and despite playing almost a reserve side, United got the job done under difficult circumstances with most players having very little time off in between games.

This current United team just do not know when to throw in the towel and they keep making it a habit of coming back from a goal down to emerge victorious.

Up next are a team who in their prime were being dubbed as mentality monsters. The Old Trafford side are the current holders of that title.