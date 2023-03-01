Manchester United versus West Ham United FA Cup preview

Manchester United face West Ham in the 5th Round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford tonight.

Both sides will desperate to progress but they go into the game in contrasting form.

United, fresh from ending the club’s six year trophy drought after beating Newcastle in the League Cup final at the weekend, are looking to continue their charge for trophies in what is turning into a fantastic maiden season at the helm for Erik ten Hag.

On the other hand, West Ham and David Moyes are seeking solace away from a desperate Premier League campaign by progressing to a cup quarter final.

United are expected to rotate a few players given their packed schedule and a trip to Anfield coming up this Sunday.

West Ham will also be missing a key player in new singing Danny Ings, who played a huge role in West Ham’s best win of the season at the weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Ten Hag is expected to stick with his trusted 4-3-3 formation, which has served him so well for the majority of the season.

David Moyes will likely line up with the same system and will look to win the midfield battle and get the ball into United’s box as much as possible.

Michail Antonio is expected to lead the line in Ings absence and Moyes will hope the Jamaican forward can upset United’s centre-backs, with Harry Maguire likely to come in to combat his physical presence.

Tyrell Malacia is expected to come in for the doubtful Luke Shaw and will be up against Jarrod Bowen, the man at the heart of a lot of West Ham’s attacking play.

Marcel Sabitzer is likely to come in for Fred and will be tasked with getting around West Ham’s Declan Rice, who is the key cog in the Hammer’s wheel.

Jadon Sancho will be itching for a start to continue his fine form since returning to the side. Sancho’s quality could be key to unlocking a West Ham defence that may be short on confidence but will be desperate for a good showing this evening.

Erik ten Hag will be asking his players to take early control of the game tonight, with a view of getting in front and finishing the job in 90 minutes to avoid extra time.