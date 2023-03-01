Match report: Manchester United 3-1 West Ham



Before kick-off in tonight’s FA Cup clash against West Ham, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire proudly showed off their EFL trophy to the Old Trafford crowd.

Mary Earps and Casemiro were also welcomed onto the hallowed turf to show off their FIFA Best Awards that they claimed in Paris earlier in the week.

Then Davod De Gea was presented with a trophy by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson after he surpassed Peter Schmeichel as United’s most capped keeper.

The game then kicked off and an early chance for United was well saved by the Hammers keeper.

Moments later and Antony’s shot was just over the bar.

West Ham had the chance to attack but the cross was cut out by Lindelof.

United were wondering how they hadn’t got ahead as Garnacho’s shot was saved and Weghorst’s follow up was slotted wide.

West Ham had a glorious opportunity through Antonio, who was one on one but De Gea made a spectacular save to deny the visitors. The resulting corner found the side netting.

United had an opportunity from a free kick. Fernandes delivered and the resulting shot was cleared off the line.

Garnacho, who had made some good runs down the left, had a chance that flew over the bar.

Antony’s cross searched for the head of Weghorst but Areola was there to pluck it from the sky.

West Ham had the better chances of the half, but De Gea collected the ball well and made some good saves. The Reds were slightly sloppy with their passing, and West Ham were good at poaching the ball back.

Casemiro was brought on at half time for Scott McTominay.

Early pressure in the second half from the Reds didn’t result in anything unfortunately and West Ham soon woke up. Soucek’s shot was saved low to De Gea’s right.

West Ham made the breakthrough though as Benrahma made a good run and fired it past De Gea. Ten Hag readied the troops as Rashford got ready to come on along with Martinez.

Malacia had a shot which flew over the bar.

The attacking play was better but West Ham were good at anticipating that ball into Rashford.

Antonio had another chance one on one with De Gea, but once again the Spaniard saved.

Rashford did get a chance eventually despite the Hammers swarming him whenever he was on the ball, but his shot was wide.

Bruno had a chance to level things up, taking a shot on the half volley but he couldn’t keep his shot down.

A free kick for the Reds delivered by Bruno Fernandes found the head of Dalot who found the target. 1-1… or was it? No, VAR ruled it offside.

But United could see what they needed to do now, and a corner for United moments later saw Fernandes’ delivery turned in for an own goal.

The game was getting tense, United appealed for a penalty when Garnacho was brought down in the box.

Ten Hag was heading for a booking on the sidelines if he didn’t calm down.

In the 90th minute, United had completed their comeback with a sublime strike from Garnacho who had worked hard all night.

Deep into injury time and Rashford almost kept his goal scoring run alive but his shot was just past the post.

The atmosphere was electric inside Old Trafford as a mistake at the back for West Ham gave the ball to United in the box and Fred in acres of space fired it home. That would be the final kick of the game.

The quadruple is still on!

Team: De Gea, Lindelof (Martinez 58), Maguire, Fernandes, Malacia, Sabitzer (Fred 84), Dalot, Antony (Rashford 58), Weghorst, McTominay (Casemiro 45), Garnacho (Varane 92)

