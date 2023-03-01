Player ratings: Man United 3 – 1 West Ham

Manchester United beat West Ham United 3–1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight. Here are our player ratings:
(A score of 6 is around average)
David de Gea 6.5 – Made some decent saves but continues to struggle with his distribution.
Diogo Dalot 5 – Missed a sitter in the first half. Caused a number of problems.
Harry Maguire 6.5 – The captain put in a mostly commanding performance at the back.
Victor Lindelof 6 – A’ight.
Tyrell Malacia 7 – Defensively outstanding, has to contribute more in attack.
Scott Mctominay 6.5 – One of United’s better performers in the first half. Taken off at half-time for Casemiro.
Marcel Sabitzer 6 – Solid. Stung Areola’s gloves with a venemous drive in the opening few minutes. Won the ball multiple times in midfield.
Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Kept West Ham honest with a flurry of fantastic set pieces in the second half. Had a pivotal role to play in United grabbing their equaliser.
Antony 6 – Pressed well.
Alejandro Garnacho 8.5 – Was a constant threat to Hammer’s backline. Scored the winner with a stunning finish right at the death.
Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Found himself in some excellent positions but failed to apply a finishing touch. Some excellent pressing from the big Dutchman led to Fred’s injury time goal.
Substitutes:
Casemiro 6.5 – Unfortunate to have his goal chalked off after latching on to another set piece from out wide. His passing was poor today.
Marcus Rashford 6 – Sluggish performance from United’s starboy. Needs rest.
Lisandro Martinez 7 – His presence makes a massive difference to the side.
Fred 7.5 – Scored United’s third in injury time.
Raphael Varane -N/a- – Came in at the death.