Player ratings: Man United 3 – 1 West Ham

Manchester United beat West Ham United 3–1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight. Here are our player ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6.5 – Made some decent saves but continues to struggle with his distribution.

Diogo Dalot 5 – Missed a sitter in the first half. Caused a number of problems.

Harry Maguire 6.5 – The captain put in a mostly commanding performance at the back.

Victor Lindelof 6 – A’ight.

Tyrell Malacia 7 – Defensively outstanding, has to contribute more in attack.

Scott Mctominay 6.5 – One of United’s better performers in the first half. Taken off at half-time for Casemiro.

Marcel Sabitzer 6 – Solid. Stung Areola’s gloves with a venemous drive in the opening few minutes. Won the ball multiple times in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Kept West Ham honest with a flurry of fantastic set pieces in the second half. Had a pivotal role to play in United grabbing their equaliser.

Antony 6 – Pressed well.

Alejandro Garnacho 8.5 – Was a constant threat to Hammer’s backline. Scored the winner with a stunning finish right at the death.

Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Found himself in some excellent positions but failed to apply a finishing touch. Some excellent pressing from the big Dutchman led to Fred’s injury time goal.

Substitutes:

Casemiro 6.5 – Unfortunate to have his goal chalked off after latching on to another set piece from out wide. His passing was poor today.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Sluggish performance from United’s starboy. Needs rest.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – His presence makes a massive difference to the side.

Fred 7.5 – Scored United’s third in injury time.

Raphael Varane -N/a- – Came in at the death.