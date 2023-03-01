Ravel Morrison excluded from Wayne Rooney’s DC United MLS squad



Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has frozen out ex-academy star Ravel Morrison from DC United’s Major League Soccer squad.

It has been a stop-start career since the 30-year-old left Manchester for Lazio back in 2015.

Before that, he was sent out on loan to Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

Despite his huge potential, he has failed to stick around at any club and has found himself searching for a new home quite often.

In recent years, he formed a solid partnership with Rooney who brought him to Derby County, before then reuniting at the start of this season in the United States.

The current DC United head coach has had a troubled start to his career in America and has now cut Morrison from his MLS squad according to talksport.

Once dubbed the most talented player for his age by Sir Alex Ferguson, it’s now looking likely that the Jamaican international will not play football again this season.

Rooney had managed to get a tune out of the talented Morrison at Derby County but he has struggled since his move to the MLS.

He has appeared 14 times for DC United so far, scoring two goals but will not be making further appearances any time soon.

The manager spoke to club media where he mentioned the importance of having different players in different positions.

“I felt with players we were bringing in and different things you need to look at in terms of the budget, international slots, etc.”

“it was more important I got different players in for different positions, which we felt were more important to me.”

Rooney and Morrison were both at United once upon a time but never shared a pitch together.

It remains to be seen where the future lies for the talented midfielder now that even Rooney has cut him loose.

