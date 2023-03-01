Sheikh Jassim has previously held talks regarding taking over Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s bid to take control at Manchester United could finally sound the death knell for the controversial Glazer family at Old Trafford.

After much public interest in his bid, now it has come to light that this is not the first time Sheikh Jassim has been involved in discussions regarding taking over the red half of Manchester.

As reported by The Athletic, back in 2010, the Red Knights, a group of wealthy United fans, wanted to oust the Glazers from the club.

Part of their plan was to involve overseas investment with the group asking the Qatar royal family if they wanted to partner up, in a bid to gain control of United.

The Qatari’s showed interest and talks were later held in Doha, and it can now be revealed that Sheikh Jassim was among those present.

Sheikh Jassim was in his late twenties at the time but was already several years into his role as chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, a position he still holds today.

It is suggested he was there more so for his love for United than being in a position to make the big decision. An anonymous source has suggested that he was keen on the idea of taking over.

“He seemed very interested in the idea,” said the source. An idea which is now very much a possibility.

Sheikh Jassim’s initial bid is believed to be around the £4 billion mark, which is short of the glazers £6 billion valuation.

The disparity in the numbers, coupled with only two public bidders coming forward, has led to a belief the Glazers might not be ready to relinquish control of the club.

Interest in the club hasn’t been as widespread as maybe first anticipated due to the amount of bidders that came in for Chelsea last summer.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid is still leading the race to win control at Old Trafford, ahead of Jim Ratcliffe and his American funded consortium, who are the only other public bidders.

The Glazer family are allegedly split on whether to sell up and Avram Glazer was present at the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Avram was sat with Sir Alex Ferguson and was involved in the dressing room celebrations after the game, not looking like a man who was desperate to be rid of the club.

Moving the Glazers on would be the cherry on the cake of what could prove to be an unforgettable season for United fans.

United are still fighting on three fronts and could take a step closer to FA Cup glory by beating West Ham United on Wednesday for a place in the quarter-final.