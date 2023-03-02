Dwight Yorke lifts lid on sacking from Australian side Macarthur FC

Dwight Yorke has lifted the lid on his sacking from Australian A-League side, Macarthur FC.

The former Manchester United striker was given his marching orders from the club following a dressing room bust-up after a defeat to Adelaide United in January.

As reported in The Daily Mail, Yorke wanted to set the record straight after his controversial dismissal.

The former Premier League man admits to losing his cool but says he the sacking has left him ‘devastated’.

Yorke’s rant after the loss include him using the terms ‘mickey mouse’ and ‘pub team’, but the 51-year-old insists he wasn’t directing the words toward the players, but to the way the club was being run.

“I don’t deny saying the club was like a mickey mouse slash pub team but that was not about my players. That was about the hierarchy in terms of how they run the team,” he said.

Yorke says the dressing room bust-up was just the culmination of a raft of incidents where he felt the club let him down.

Yorke cites the sanction to transfer Anthony Carter, just hours before a game, with the player having travelled to the fixture as part of his squad, as prime example of the club’s lack of professionalism.

“The incident (with Carter) was just one too many. How can you terminate someone’s contract three hours before the game without telling the manager? I felt there was just a lot of disrespect,” he said.

Furthermore, Yorke says he and his assistant were never given the chance to say goodbye to the players and the pair were left in shock at the way the situation was handled, with the hierarchy never addressing Yorke directly.

‘The chairman (Marra) or the CEO (Sam Krslovic) never spoke to me about anything directly.

And my assistant (Latapy), his contract was terminated on the plane the following day, then 30 minutes after that the email came through. There was a follow up e-mail stating that I was suspended for ten days.

“It all unfolded in less than 24 hours and we never even got the chance to return to the training ground to say goodbye to the players,” he added.

Macarthur have won just one game since parting ways with Yorke and lay three points off the bottom of the A-League ladder.