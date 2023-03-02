Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford up for Premier League awards



Manchester United pair Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford are up for the Premier League awards yet again.

Manager of the Month and Player of the Month are both in touching distance for the pair, with both seeing their achievements through February acknowledged.

Should both win, it would be the second time that they have been victorious in the Premier League awards concurrently this season.

They received the manager and player of the month awards for the month of September, after sensationally turning United’s season around.

That has proven something of a landmark moment, with United recovering from two shock defeats to go on an excellent run.

In the aftermath of the World Cup, United have looked unstoppable and February was a particularly good month for the Red Devils.

Wins against Leicester City, Leeds United, and Crystal Palace saw United keep the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table, with a 1-1 draw against Leeds (the teams having played each other twice) the only blemish.

Rashford, remarkably, scored in every Premier League match that United played in February, continuing the rich vein of form he has unlocked since returning from the World Cup.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has been commended for his ability to change games from the side-lines, with tactical shifts and substutions helping United turn games on their hands with regularity.

Amidst all of that, United managed to win the Carabao Cup, progress in the FA Cup, and get past FC Barcelona in Europe.

While the Premier League awards will not take that into consideration, it is fair to say United have had a good month.

More of the same in March, please.

