Erik ten Hag praises Harry Maguire after FA Cup win against West Ham United

Manchester United secured their place in the FA Cup quarterfinals last night after beating West Ham at Old Trafford.

United had to come from behind to see off The Hammers, with Saïd Benrahma’s strike giving Erik ten Hag’s men a fright early in the second half.

An own goal from Nayef Aguerd drew United level with 15 minutes remaining before late strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred sealed the victory.

Erik ten Hag made multiple changes to his starting XI, including handing club captain, Harry Maguire, a start.

As reported by BBC Sport, Ten Hag was happy with Maguire’s performance and reserved special praise for the England man.

“He had some really good moments, he had a good performance. He took the initiative in and out of possession, he was demanding the ball.” he said.

The United boss revealed he has been spending time with Maguire, in bid to help him rediscover his confidence and form.

“I have to give him coaching and instructions. I showed him a video (of his performances and of other players) on how to outplay opponents and how to have more of an impact.” he said.

Ten Hag reiterated his belief in the player and feels Maguire still has lots to offer United.

“His skills are really high – for a centre-back he has so many skills and he has to use that.” he said.

Despite the praise, there is no doubt that Maguire is, at best, United’s third choice centre-half, due to the excellence of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, who have transformed United’s defence this season.

However, with games continuing to come thick and fast for United, Maguire will have a part to play in the remainder of the season.

United face a huge trip to Anfield on Sunday, in a bid to cling on to the coattails of Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League title race.