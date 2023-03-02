Fred heaps praise on Alejandro Garnacho after Manchester United’s FA Cup win

Manchester United survived a scare before securing their place in the FA Cup quarterfinal, last night.

Late goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred won the game for United, who were made to sweat for their victory by a spirited West Ham side.

The pair struck in the 90th and 95th minute respectively, after a Nayef Aguerd own goal cancelled out a Saïd Benrahma strike.

United’s South American duo set up a quarter-final tie against Fulham and Fred reserved special praise for matchwinner Garnacho after the game.

As reported by the clubs official website, Fred believes Garnacho has what it takes to become one of the best players in the world.

“Garnacho had a very good game today, a good score, and he had nice play. He’s a young player. He will be one of the best players in the world, for sure” he said.

Fred, himself, is enjoying a fine run of form, finding the net on a regular basis in recent weeks and says he is happy to be helping the team.

“It’s very good to score. It’s always important to help my team-mates, in front of the fans more importantly. I need to keep going, keep working, keep smiling, and when it’s possible, score as well!” he said.

The Brazilian went on to praise the never-say-die attitude Erik ten Hag has instilled in the side, insisting he always believed United would find a way to win last night.

“Always (I believed we’d win). We need to believe every game. We conceded a goal today but we know we can score a goal because our (attack) is strong and we keep believing.” he added.

Fred’s infectious attitude has won the hearts of United fans who are revelling in him playing the best football of his United career so far.

The games keep coming for United with a trip to Anfield ahead of them on Sunday, before the attention switches back to Europe midweek with Real Betis coming to town.