Fred’s sixth strike since November draws him level with entire Chelsea squad

Manchester United’s fine form continued last night, coming from behind to beat West Ham in the 5th round of the FA Cup.

United fell behind to a Saïd Benrahma strike early in the second half, before late goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred added to a Nayef Aguerd own goal, 15 minutes before time.

Fred’s strike deep into stoppage time was his sixth strike since November.

In the same period Chelsea have scored the same amount, across their entire squad.

Goals scored since November. Chelsea: 6

Fred: 6 🫢 pic.twitter.com/0NTSrXh0ka — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) March 1, 2023

The incredible statistic is damning for The Blues but underlines the form of United’s midfielder, who has found an eye for goal in recent weeks.

Fred has become a man for all cups, scoring in each competition United have played, over the last month.

His goal last night added to his strike in the semi final of the Carabao Cup and crucial equalizer against Barcelona, in the Europa League.

The Brazilian has also notched a couple of goals in the Premier League.

Fred’s place in the United side has been questioned during his time at Old Trafford but his performances this season are turning him into something of a fans favourite.

No doubt he’s benefitting from playing alongside Casemiro, who gives him the license to get forward and hunt the ball down high up the pitch, as well as get on the end of chances.

Fred will continue to play a key role in United’s marathon season, with games every three or four days in front of Ten Hag’s men as the hunt for trophies intensifies.