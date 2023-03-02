Gruelling fixture schedule to continue for Manchester United as wins pile up



Manchester United are in the midst of a gruelling fixture list and it does not look like easing up anytime soon.

The Red Devils have won more matches than any team in Europe’s top five leagues this season, racking up 30 victories in all competitions.

Manchester United have now won 30 games in all competitions this season. More than any other team in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues. Relentless. 📈 pic.twitter.com/WDRROHnzIZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 1, 2023

That statistic exists in large part because of the excellent work of Erik ten Hag and the buy-in of the playing squad.

But it is also influenced by the fact that United have played more games than any other team has.

As the last team to still be competing in four competitions, Ten Hag’s men have been tasked with more games as they pursue multiple trophies.

They also had a two-legged affair in Europe as they overcame FC Barcelona in the Europa League – most teams had only played one match in Europe at that time.

As pointed out by The Athletic, once the next international break rolls around, United will have played 24 matches in 84 days since the resumption of club football after the FIFA World Cup.

That is an average of a game every three-and-a-half days for three months – rest has come at a premium.

It only goes to show the strength of character of this United side, who have battled when faced with challenges from every direction.

What is also telling is Ten Hag’s refusal to point to the hectic schedule as an excuse, even spinning it as a positive.

“In my experience in Ajax, when we dropped out of Europe the levels went down and when you are in it gives energy, Yes, I think,” he told The Athletic ahead of United’s FA Cup clash with West Ham. “Until now, we have managed it quite well and I think we can do until the end of the season.”

Where others see fatigue, Ten Hag sees momentum, and the impact that has had on the squad is plain to see.

