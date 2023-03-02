Houssem Aouar rejects Manchester United move to join Eintracht Frankfurt



Olympique Lyonnaise midfielder Houssem Aouar has turned down a summer move to Manchester United.

That is according to journalist Patrick Berger, who reports that the Frenchman is set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt instead.

While no paperwork has been signed, a deal consisting of a €5m signing bonus and a €3m yearly salary is all but agreed, with talks at an “advanced stage.”

Aouar will leave Lyon at the end of the current season, with his contract expiring in June.

At 24 years of age and with plenty of untapped potential, he is one of the hottest properties on the market right now.

It is doubtful, however, that any approach from Manchester United would have been all that serious.

Aouar’s development has stalled somewhat at Lyon, with the playmaker starting just six games all season for his club.

That has, in large part, been due to a series of unfortunate injuries, although it is unclear as to why he is currently unavailable, having last started a Ligue 1 match in November.

Arguably his best season came in the 2018/2019 season, when he scored seven goals and provided ten assists as Lyon managed a 3rd place finish and a decent run into the Champions League knockout stages.

His career has stalled since then and, while Man United do need to add a creative midfielder in the summer, signing a player whose career is on a downward trajectory does not appear to be the answer.

Even at his best, Aoaur was hardly known for his effort levels, so it would be difficult to imagine him succeeding in Erik ten Hag’s aggressive pressing system, which places high demands on its midfielders.

United will almost certainly be signing a midfielder this summer, but it will not be Houssem Aouar.

