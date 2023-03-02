Manchester United make contact with Mohammed Kudus over transfer



Manchester United have approached Mohammed Kudus’ camp regarding a summer move from Ajax.

According to Football Insider, the Ghana star has told friends that he is wants to be reunited with his old manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

And with United having made an approach, he may just get his wish.

Kudus starred in the FIFA World Cup for the Black Stars and has been in fine form for Ajax this season.

He has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances so far this season.

A smooth dribbler with a strong left foot and an eye for a pass, the Ghanaian could certainly bring a lot to the United squad.

He has shown his versatility by taking to the field in a number of positions – up front, on the right wing and even deep in midfield. For Ghana in Qatar, he also featured as a number ten.

Such versatility with be a huge help for Ten Hag as he looks to challenge on multiple fronts again next season.

During this campaign, Man United have, at one time or another, lacked cover in each of those positions.

Having such a classy player capable of covering for Antony in one match and Christian Eriksen the next would surely be a manger’s dream.

As United well know, however, Ajax do not sell players they want to keep on the cheap and the Eredivisie champions have set an asking price of £48m for the star.

Time will tell if that price proves to be too steep for the club, given there are a number of positions in the squad that need strengthening.

