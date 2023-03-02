Manchester United receive multiple loan enquiries for Mason Greenwood



Manchester United have received several loan enquiries for Mason Greenwood.

The enquiries have been made by a number of Turkish clubs for whom the transfer window remains open.

Mike McGrath, a football reporter for the Daily Telegraph, broke the news earlier, tweeting the following:

“Manchester United have received loan enquiries for Mason Greenwood from Turkish clubs and clubs with open transfer windows.

“At present they’ve not pursued a deal. As per statement when CPS dropped charges they will ‘conduct its own process before determining next steps’”.

Manchester United have received loan enquiries for Mason Greenwood from Turkish clubs and clubs with open transfer windows. At present they've not pursued a deal. As per statement when CPS dropped charges they will

'conduct its own process before determining next steps' #MUFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) March 2, 2023

The Turkish transfer window was extended to March 5th this year in response to the devastating earthquakes to hit the country in recent weeks.

As such, there would be little time for Greenwood to mull over a potential deal, with the adjusted closure coming on Sunday.

On February 2nd it was announced that criminal proceedings against Mason Greenwood, had been discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

A spokesperson for the CPS said that charges had been dropped due to “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.”

Greenwood may no longer be under prosecution, but there is still a deep sense of unease regarding bringing him back into the fold.

As reported by The Athletic last month, “The feeling is strong,” in the Man United Women’s dressing room as, having heard the audio last January, many players are naturally uncomfortable with the idea of Greenwood returning to the club.

That is a sentiment echoed by fans, with Natalie Burrell, founder of the Manchester United Women’s Supporters’ Club saying, “I don’t think he should play again for Manchester United.”

