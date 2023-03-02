Manchester United set to reignite interest in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong is set to reignite in the transfer window.

The Barcelona midfielder was subject to intense interest from United last summer, with Erik ten Hag desperate to make him part of his Old Trafford rebuild.

As reported by talkSPORT, United are expected to go back in for the Dutchman at the end of the season.

De Jong looked almost certain to reunite with his former manager in Manchester but the deal somehow fell through.

Issues over deferred wages proved the biggest stumbling block to the move, with Barca unwilling pay the wages owed to the player held back through the COVID pandemic.

The Catalan giants were willing to sell De Jong in the summer and their stance is not thought to have changed, with financial issues still plaguing the club.

De Jong has previously publicly expressed his desire to stay in Spain but it is thought that he would be open to a move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is said to be hopeful that United’s recent victory over Barcelona will help sway the Dutchman’s mood toward the switch.

United also look set to qualify for next season’s Champions League, resolving another issue with a potential deal.

However, Xavi has recently stated his desire to keep hold of De Jong and build a midfield around him.

It’s believed that Ten Hag has instructed the United hierarchy to make his former player the number one transfer target in the summer.

The United boss is convinced De Jong has the ability to take his team to the next level and a midfield of De Jong, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, does whet the appetite for exciting times ahead at Old Trafford.