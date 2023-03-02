Manchester United stretch unbeaten run at Old Trafford to 19 games

Manchester United’s victory at home in the FA Cup last night continued their remarkable run of form at Old Trafford.

United’s comeback win against West Ham means they are now 19 games unbeaten at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United’s last 19 games at Old Trafford: WDWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWW ◉ Goals: 44

◉ Conceded: 10

◉ Clean sheets: 11 [@Squawka]#MUFC pic.twitter.com/M1yM4JnEFT — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) March 1, 2023

The outstanding run is testament to Erik ten Hag and his staff for the mentality they have instilled in this United side.

After kicking off the season with a defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford, any thoughts of United putting such a run together would have been laughed off very quickly.

United also suffered defeat in their first Europa League game at Old Trafford, with Real Sociedad pinching three points in a result which ultimately cost United top spot in their group.

Since then, Erik ten Hag and his men have turned Old Trafford back into a fortress, winning 17 of the next 19 games.

United have scored 44 times in the run, conceding just ten.

Manchester City and Tottenham have been beaten domestically, with Barcelona also swatted aside under the lights in a memorable European encounter.

Newcastle and Leeds are the only two sides to take points away from Manchester during this period, earning 0-0 and 2-2 draws, respectively.

To add to the impressive home form, United have also seen off arch rivals Liverpool and table-topping Arsenal at Old Trafford this season but both victories came before the Sociedad defeat.

Erik ten Hag will be challenging his players to continue this form until the end of the season, with United at home in the FA Cup quarter-final and entertaining Real Betis in the Europa League next week.