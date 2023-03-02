Home » Omari Forson nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month

by David O'Neill
Manchester United starlet Omari Forson has been nominated for the PL2 Player of the Month award for February.

The nomination comes after a couple of excellent performances last month, with the most notable being the Red Devils’ clash with Everton.

Forson netted a hattrick, that included a smashed driven shot with his left foot, a top-corner curler with his right, and finally an injury time penalty to wrap things up.

He closed out the month with a goal and an assist against Wolverhampton Wanders as United fought to a 2-2 draw.

His goal saw him cooly place a cutback into the top corner, while he turned provider with a low cross to the back post for Joe Hugill to tap in.

Forson is on an incredible run of form having scored five goals and provided two assists in his last five outings for the Under 21s.

As for February, amassing four goals and an assists means that he has been directly involved in more goals than any of the other nominees, which may help him beat the competition.

The other nominees are Carlos Borges of Manchester City, Harry Gardiner of Sunderland, Alfie Gilchrist of Chelsea, Omari Kellyman of Aston Villa, Divin Mubama of West Ham United, Romaine Mundle of Tottenham Hotspur, and Oliver Tipton of Wolves.

United’s U21s are unbeaten in this calendar year and have taken part in some thrilling encounters.

Forson would be the second Manchester United player to win the award this season, with teammate Joe Hugill having picked up the January award.

With the winner of the award set to be announced next week, United fans can rest easy that the academy continues to churn out talent.

All that remains is to see who ends up next to take up a place in the first team.

