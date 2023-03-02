Other investors are waiting for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim to “slug it out”



Financial journalist David Hellier believes that there is far more to come from the Manchester United takeover saga, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani battle to buy the club from the Glazer family.

Speaking on Bloomberg’s podcast ‘In the City,’ Hellier gave an interesting insight into the takeover process.

“I am assured that there are others that are floating around,” he said,

“One investor said to me yesterday, we are just waiting to see these two slug it out, and then maybe come in.”

The idea that there are more potential buyers waiting in the woodwork is an interesting one, given that, up to this point, it has very much looked like a case of Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim.

It would also be very encouraging for United supporters, as the more parties there are that are interested in a full takeover, the greater the chances that the Glazers will leave.

There has been speculation that the Glazers had no interest in a full sale, with Joel and Avram Glazer desperate to maintain control of the club despite their statement back in November.

This has seemingly been supported by the slow rate at which the takeover process seems to be moving at.

However, if there – and there almost certainly are – interested parties who have chosen not to go public with their interest at this stage, that could explain the holdup.

Supporters will certainly be hoping for a speedy resolution, however.

Erik ten Hag has done a remarkable job insulating the first team squad from the potential distraction that the takeover saga might have caused.

But the last thing he needs is uncertainty once the summer comes around as he looks to improve upon his squad in the transfer market.

