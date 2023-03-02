Roy Keane: “They get a bit giddy”



In the aftermath of Manchester United’s thrilling comeback against West Ham, Roy Keane was bemused by comments made by his fellow ITV pundits.

Joe Cole and Ian Wright had spent some time talking up the Hammers’ performance, convinced that, on another day, it would have been David Moyes’ team progressing to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Sat shaking his head for several minutes of the love-in, eventually, Keane had had enough.

“I have seen it all before,” he said in ITV Sport.

“They come, get a bit giddy, have opportunities, not just West Ham, but the Spurs’ of this world, they get possession, one or two chances, they get plaudits, they end up getting beaten.”

Keane went on to slam the lacklustre defending of the visitors.

“Defensively West Ham were shocking, absolutely useless and gave away three goals. I have seen it over the years, but it’s laughable.”

The former Man United captain did admit that the Red Devils, “got lucky tonight,” but insisted that Erik ten Hag’s side were always likely to come through despite their slow start.

“We said before tonight that he made a huge gamble with all the changes, and it looked like it was going to backfire.

“But they started to do what they were good at, contributions from players off the bench. 3-1, comfortable in the end.”

With United once again showing the grit and determination of a winning team, there looks to be every chance of adding more silverware to Ten Hag’s first season.

Some of the squad players, primarily in the heart of defence, did little to cover themselves in glory, but the score was kept in check until the cavalry arrived, and strong showings from Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia will have provided the manager with some encouragement.

