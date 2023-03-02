Roy Keane’s honest assessment of Manchester United target Declan Rice.

Roy Keane has spoken out on the form of Manchester United transfer target Declan Rice.

United came from behind to knock West Ham, and Rice, out of the FA Cup last night and Keane was asked about the midfielder before the game.

As reported in Caught Offside, Keane gave a brutal assessment of the Englishman’s form this season.

Rice has been constantly linked with a move away from West Ham and it’s believed United are keen on his signature.

However, Keane says the 24-year-old’s form has stalled this season and he isn’t sure he represents value for money at the moment.

“I don’t think he’s been great this season, I really don’t. I think he’s not really kicked on. For all the talk about him, a lot of good PR coming out of West Ham about how much he’s worth, I think he needs to do a lot more.” he said.

Keane then picked out the two obvious areas of improvement for Rice, who he feels should be adding numbers to his game.

“Doesn’t score enough goals, doesn’t get enough assists.” he said.

Rice is looking likely to leave West Ham at the end of the season, with the club previously pricing teams out of a move for the England man.

It’s believed that West Ham will still be holding out for a handsome fee for a player who has come through the ranks at the club.

No doubt Rice has the ability to improve any midfield in the division but Keane’s assessment will leave fans wondering whether there are cheaper alternatives in the market.

If United did decide Rice was their man, they would face stiff competition for his signature with Chelsea and Arsenal heavily linked with the midfielder.