Victor Osimhen has Premier League aspirations amidst Manchester United interest



Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen after the player hinted at his Premier League ambitions.

Erik ten Hag is in dire need of a striker in the summer, having been forced to draft in Wout Weghorst as an emergency stop gap on loan in January.

And Osimhen has been a top target for the Red Devils, who no doubt will have been impressed by his sensational scoring run.

Osimhen has scored eleven goals in his last nine matches and is closing in on a prestigious record set by legendary striker Gabriel Batistuta.

Having scored in eight consecutive games, Osimhen is three away from the Argentine’s record of scoring in consecutive Serie A matches, a record that has stood since 1995.

A lethal finisher who can be a nuisance to defenders is exactly what the Man United side need and, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, the Nigerian hitman gave fans reason for excitement.

When asked if he would like to play in England one day, Osimhen replied, “I think it is an ambition of all players.”

Made for the Premier League, the Serie A star may well have set tongues wagging with that comment, but he was quick to point out that his focus, as of now, remains with Napoli.

“Right now, I can assure you that it hasn’t even crossed my mind,” he said. “It would distract me from what has been a beautiful season. Only Napoli. That’s all”.

It has indeed been a beautiful season for Osimhen and his team, who sit at the summit of the Serie A table, 18 points clear.

They look set to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years, having last won it when Diego Armando Maradona was strutting his stuff.

With 19 goals and three assists in twenty appearances, Osimhen has played a huge part in Napoli’s excellent campaign.

