Video: Steve McClaren congratulates Erik ten Hag for instilling winning mentality



A video of Steve McClaren rapturously congratulating Erik ten Hag after Manchester United’s FA Cup win over West Ham United has surfaced online.

The Red Devils came from behind to win 3-1 and book their place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

United showed spirit and determination to turn the game around and in the aforementioned video, McClaren references just that.

The former Middlesbrough manager can be seen saying:

“You did it, it was your winning mentality!”

Ten Hag himself appears quite skittish in his modesty, turning away and continuing to congratulate his players.

The pair have a good working relationship, with Ten Hag insistent on bringing McClaren to the club as part of his backroom staff.

They worked together at FC Twente, where Ten Hag was assistant to McClaren.

Assistant coach Steve McClaren telling manager Erik Ten Hag “you did it, it was your winning mentality!” is just so wholesome to watch after that impressive comeback❤️ @ManUtd #ManUtd #MUNWHU #FACup pic.twitter.com/qc0xMm5WJv — KwayBumaye (@kway_bumaye) March 1, 2023

The winning mentality has certainly been a theme of this United side under the Dutchman, with no team in Europe’s top five leagues having amassed as many wins.

Despite a gruelling fixture schedule, Ten Hag’s men continue to march on and battle for trophies on multiple fronts.

United will now be looking forward to Sunday’s trip to Anfield, where they will face a difficult challenge against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool have not been in the best of form this season, but Ten Hag will be taking nothing for granted.

